CLEVELAND (WJW) – Third baseman Jose Ramirez will be staying with the Cleveland Guardians.

That’s according to a report from ESPN.

The agreement is said to include a five-year $124 million contract extension.

It also has a no-trade clause, Ramirez is guaranteed $150 million.

This comes after reports that the San Diego Padres were trying to trade for Ramirez before opening day.

The 29-year-old is a three-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger, hit .266 with 36 home runs and 103 RBI in 2021.

The Guardians’ home opener is April 15 at Progressive Field.