BRONX, New York (WCMH) — The second American League Division Series game for the Cleveland Guardians will have to wait another day.

Both the Guardians and New York Yankees announced Thursday afternoon that game two of its postseason series will be postponed due to the forecast of rain in the Bronx for the evening.

Game two was originally scheduled to start ay 7:37 p.m. Thursday night but will now be played Friday afternoon at 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland lost game one to the Yankees 4-1 on Tuesday night with the teams now scheduled to play four games in four consecutive days if the series does go the distance of five games.