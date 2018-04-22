Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
36°
Columbus
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
NBC4 Investigates
Better Call 4
The Conversation
Columbus Housing Market
Coronavirus
Ohio News
U.S. & World
Washington DC
The Spectrum
Your Local Election HQ
BestReviews
Video Center
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Pedestrian killed in Linden area crash
Top Stories
Convicted murderer Drew Peterson speaks to ‘Dateline’
Video
Where can I watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' …
Biden to transfer power to Harris while he gets colonoscopy
Investiture for OSU Pres. Johnson to be held Friday
Video
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Climate Columbus
Athens Weather
Chillicothe Weather
Lancaster Weather
Marion Weather
Newark Weather
NBC4 Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Chilly end to the week ahead of a milder weekend
Video
Top Stories
Sunny and chilly today, a little milder weekend
Video
Clearing skies overnight, cool Friday
Video
When to watch partial lunar eclipse Friday night
Video
Turning colder, drying out until Sunday
Video
Traffic
Traffic Map
Speed Busters
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
Buckeyes
Football Friday Nite
The Big Game
Browns
Bengals
Columbus Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
4 Court Press
China 2022
Top Stories
Jenner scores 3 goals in Jackets' win over Coyotes
Top Stories
Ohio State drops road game at Xavier 71-65
Gallery
2022 OSU football season tickets on sale Tuesday
Ohio State QB Jack Miller III reinstated to team
Video
Sueing will miss extended period of time
Local 4 You
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
Central Ohio’s Remarkable Women
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
‘WHAT EVERY FAMILY SHOULD KNOW: Opioids in Ohio’
NBC4’s central Ohio shredding events
The Autism Puzzle
Red White And BOOM!
Veterans Voices
Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
On Our Sleeves
Health Matters
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
4 To Know
Daily Pledge
Deals 4 You
Central Ohio Professionals
Contests
Programming
Livestream
Daytime Columbus
NewsNation
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
GUIDE: How to watch NBC4 on streaming services
Top Stories
Treating Chronic Pain Without Pills
Video
Top Stories
Inflation in Retirement
Video
Wittenberg Alumni Shares His Experience
Video
World Pancreatic Cancer Day
Video
BBB Torch Awards for Ethics
Video
Newsletters
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Regional News Partners
Work For Us
Jobs
Search
Please enter a search term.
Guardians
Guardians team shop sign falls as new merchandise …
Top Guardians Headlines
Cleveland Guardians trademark suit ends with surprising …
The history of the Cleveland Indians name
‘Together, we are all…’: Cleveland Indians announce …
Cleveland Indians announce return to full capacity …
Tigers beat Indians 3-2 in snowy Opening Day
Team owner says Cleveland Indians will keep that …
More Guardians
Report: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 …
‘I made a poor choice’: Cleveland pitcher regrets …
Shane Bieber dazzles, makes Indians history in 2-0 …
Family atmosphere prevails at MLB All-Star game festivities
Miller stumbles, Indians fall into 2-0 ALDS hole …
Chief Wahoo protester pleads guilty to theft of grant …
Clevinger tosses 2-hitter to carry Indians past Orioles …
Most read on NBC4
Man accused of stealing women's hearts, then money
Kamala Harris visit: How it could affect your commute
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Columbus Friday
Ex-CEO: 'Can’t have Papa Johns without Papa John'
Columbus hospital systems post record revenue
Parents sue school after girl, 12, uses boy's name
Big Squirrel returns: New sighting at Iuka Park
Court orders OSHA to not enforce business vax requirement
Ohio pub orders ‘rarest and most expensive’ Irish …
Police arrest suspect in southeast Columbus homicide
Read More Top Stories
Trending on NBC4
Man accused of stealing women's hearts, then money
Kamala Harris visit: How it could affect your commute
Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Columbus Friday
Ex-CEO: 'Can’t have Papa Johns without Papa John'
Columbus hospital systems post record revenue
Parents sue school after girl, 12, uses boy's name
Planning Forecast
Don't Miss
Donate to the Linden Community Center Turkey Drive
NBC4 to air 'OSU vs Michigan 2019 Gridiron Classic'
Join NBC4’s viewer panel, earn points for gift cards
Firefighters 4 Kids returns in person, new location
Tell us what you think: New NBC4i.com site design
Local Events