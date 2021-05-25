Columbus Clippers returning to full capacity June 15

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Clippers will return to full seating capacity at Huntington Park on Tuesday, June 15.

The Clippers announced the change Tuesday, with tickets going on sale for the rest of the season on June 1. Huntington Park seats 10,100 fans.

“It’s been a long time getting back to being able to welcome ALL fans into Huntington Park on a nightly basis, and we are so grateful for all the great cooperation and guidance we have had along the way. … We want everyone to stay safe when they come back to Huntington Park, and we welcome everyone back when they feel comfortable coming to see us,” Clippers president Ken Schnacke said.

The team said it will not have a mask or social-distancing policy but that fans can wear masks if it makes them feel more comfortable.

On June 15, the Clippers begin a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens, and then they play the St. Paul Saints from June 22 to 27.

The team had opened the season with limited seating and made efforts to keep groups of fans separated by 6 feet. Those efforts came after the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic.

The Clippers announced the following regular promotions:

Tuesdays — Dime-a-Dog night, with 10-cent hot dogs

Wednesday — Dollar Days, with several menu items for $1

Thursdays — Thirsty Thursdays, with drink specials, and Veleros Nights, where the team wears alternate uniforms

Fridays — $5 Fridays, with several menu items for $5

Sundays — Family Days, with reserved seating for families starting at $25 or general grandstand seating starting at $15

Find the team’s complete schedule here.