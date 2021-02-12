Columbus Clippers extend agreement with Cleveland as part of minor league realignment plan

MLB

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Clippers announced on Friday that they will continue to be the top minor-league affiliate of the Cleveland Indians for the next 10 years, but the opponents that they play are going to change.

For the Clippers, at minimum it is a sign that the 2021 season will be played after the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The affiliation agreement was part of a wave of announcements as Major League Baseball restructures the minor league system. It invited 120 minor league clubs, including the Clippers, to accept professional development league licenses under a plan that includes higher salaries for minor leaguers and updated facilities.

It also will include a geographical realignment of the minor leagues. The Clippers are long-time members of the International League, but on an affiliate map released by the team, they will become part of the Midwest Division of Triple-A East.

Also in the Midwest (with parent major league club) are:

  • Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
  • Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
  • Louisville (Cincinnati)
  • Omaha (Kansas City)
  • St. Paul (Minnesota)
  • Toledo (Detroit)

The Triple-A East also includes Northeast and Southeast divisions for 20 total teams, as well as a separate Triple-A West with 10 teams.

In addition to Triple-A, the realignment plan includes Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels. Cleveland’s other affiliates will be Akron (Double-A), Lake County (High-A) and Lynchburg, Virginia (Low-A). The other affiliates of the Cincinnati Reds will be Chattanooga (Double-A), Dayton (High-A) and Daytona (Low-A).

The realignment plan has left several minor league teams without partners. One of those, the Mahoning Valley Scappers of Niles, Ohio, are now part of the MLB Draft League.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools