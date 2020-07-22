MLB players taking visible stance on social justice

Some San Francisco Giants kneel during the national anthem prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball hasn’t always been at the forefront of the social justice movement in recent years.

Leagues like the NBA and NFL have usually been more visible. But that might be changing in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Baseball has the American sports world largely to itself for the next week because of a coronavirus-altered schedule.

Several players and coaches have spoken out about racial injustice. Giants manager Gabe Kapler and several players also knelt during the national anthem.