MLB players taking visible stance on social justice

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Some San Francisco Giants kneel during the national anthem prior to an exhibition baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

NBC4 Jobs

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball hasn’t always been at the forefront of the social justice movement in recent years.

Leagues like the NBA and NFL have usually been more visible. But that might be changing in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Baseball has the American sports world largely to itself for the next week because of a coronavirus-altered schedule.

Several players and coaches have spoken out about racial injustice. Giants manager Gabe Kapler and several players also knelt during the national anthem.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools