Minnesota Vikings select Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis in 3rd round of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Minnesota Vikings selected Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis with the 86th pick in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Davis was a two-time first-team All American who’s phenomenal at run-blocking, above average at pass-blocking and expected to be a second- or third-round pick.

Davis left the national championship game against Alabama because of a left knee injury, a problem that burdened him throughout the season and something that could affect his draft stock.

Davis was one of the highest-rated guards in the country in 2019 with an 82.6 rating, per Pro Football Focus. But that rating dipped to below 70 in 2020, which could be explained by his injury.

Davis said his knee affected him ever since Ohio State’s win against Indiana on Nov. 21. He said he did not need surgery and focused on rehab as soon as the season was over.

“Rehab has definitely been the priority for me, especially after going down in that national championship game,” Davis said. “I feel like I did a very good job [at Pro Day] of showing my knee is perfectly fine. It’s back to 100%.”

Davis added OSU’s style of play has prepared him for the next level and he could be one of two Buckeyes taken in the first round along with Justin Fields.

“Ohio State has put me in such a good position. It shows not only within my film but in these meetings,” Davis said. “With the type of offense we ran, it’s so similar to the Bills type of offense and other teams that like to run zone … I’ve gotten an advantage by going to Ohio State.”

Davis added the area he’s focused on the most during the offseason has been pass protection.

“For me the biggest thing has been pass protection, which is what I’ve been working on,” Davis said. “I feel like my technique, especially at the next level, is something I need to improve in order to have the type of success I want to have.”

Davis will not be the first person in his family to play in the NFL. His late grandfather, Willie, played 12 seasons in the NFL with the Packers and Browns, winning two Super Bowls and five NFL championships. Willie Davis was a five-time All-Pro and was named a member of the All-1960s team. Willie Davis died in April 2020 before the Buckeyes’ season, and Wyatt said the loss of his grandfather affected him deeply.

Grandad you will be truly missed. You are the reason why I wanted to play football. I hope that I am making you proud. You are a true inspiration and I am fortunate to have had you in my life. Love you Grandad I am going to miss you!❤️

“My granddad was pretty much essentially my hero growing up,” Davis said before the season. “He was like a second father to me and my brother. … I would always look towards him for advice. Not having him around was a huge adjustment and I miss him every day.”

Davis hails from Bellflower, California, and was ranked as one of the top 25 high school players in 2016. Davis was also named the Los Angeles’ Times Southern California player of the year and considered the bets guard in the country.