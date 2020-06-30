Clippers 2020 season canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT/WNBC) — The Columbus Clippers season has been, well, clipped for 2020.
An announcement was made by Minor League Baseball Tuesday after Major League Baseball said it would not be providing affiliated players this year. MiLB decided to cancel the season as a result.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said MiLB President and CEO Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
