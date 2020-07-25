Mike Moustakas, Sonny Gray lead Reds to 7-1 win over Tigers on Opening Day

Cincinnati Reds’ Sonny Gray (54) throws in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The Cincinnati Reds beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1 on Opening Day inside an empty Great American Ballpark.

Sonny Gray pitched six innings allowing only three hits and one earned run while striking out nine batters.

The Reds gave Gray plenty of run support, especially Mike Moustakas who had a monster day in his Cincinnati debut going 3-for-4 with four RBI’s, including a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama also made their debut for the Reds and both performed well. Castellanos went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and scored a run while Akiyama went 1-for-2 recording his first MLB hit and RBI on a single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Welcome to the Sho!



In his first AB, Shogo Akiyama records his first MLB hit and RBI! 👏#RedsOpeningDay ❌ #TakeTheCentral pic.twitter.com/f0m1HRXwWv — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 25, 2020

Joey Votto launched a home run in the fourth inning to give the Reds a 4-1 lead and also scored twice.