Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio retires

EAST LANSING (WCMH) — Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is retiring after 13 seasons with the Spartans, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

The announcement comes one day after details were made public about a lawsuit alleging he committed NCAA violations.

To all Spartans: Thank you for everything. You have truly helped my dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/uKkubvp1cW — Mark Dantonio (@DantonioMark) February 4, 2020

“Today marks one of the most difficult decisions that I have ever made here at Michigan State,” Dantonio said in his statement on Twitter. “I would first like to thank our fans, alumni, and our administration; both past and present staff and especially our current and past players and coaches for all their support, hard work and dedication over these past 13 years. You have truly helped make my dreams come true.”

Former Michigan State recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell is suing Dantonio and other MSU officials for wrongful termination and unlawful arrest. Last Thursday, attorneys for Blackwell filed court documents saying Dantonio “may have revealed major NCAA violations” and “may have committed perjury.”

Dantonio has the most wins in Michigan State history with 114 victories. During his 13 seasons, the Spartans won three Big Ten championships, one Rose Bowl and earned a spot in the 2015 College Football Playoff.

Before coming to MSU, Dantonio coached for three years at Cincinnati where he accumulated a record of 18 wins and 17 losses with two bowl game appearances in 2004 and 2006.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting current Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell is the favorite to replace Dantonio. Fickell has spent the last three years coaching the Bearcats leading the team to back-to-back 11 win seasons including two bowl victories in the 2018 Military Bowl and 2019 Birmingham Bowl.

In his statement, Dantonio says he plans on staying with the Michigan State athletic department.

Mike Tressel, the nephew of former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel, will be the acting head coach while Michigan State searches for a replacement.