COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The former Michigan football staff member at the center of a scouting scandal bought tickets to 12 Ohio State home football games over the past three years, records show.

Connor Stalions resigned early this month in response to Big Ten and NCAA investigations that he orchestrated a system of scouting future opponents in person, a violation of NCAA rules and the Big Ten sportsmanship policy. The goal was allegedly to determine how teams signaled in plays from the sideline. Sign-stealing is not a violation of rules, only in-person scouting.

Ohio State records released Wednesday show that Stalions purchased tickets to three games in 2021, six in 2022 and three in 2023. The records show that not all of the tickets were used and that many were forwarded to others, which would fit allegations that multiple people were involved in scouting opponents. Some tickets were resold on the secondary market, and four were for the 2022 Ohio State-Michigan game.

Many of the tickets were for seating in Section 22AA at Ohio Stadium, which is centered on the 40-yard line opposite the Ohio State sideline.

Here is a breakdown of the tickets purchased in Stalion’s name:

2021 vs. Maryland

2021 vs. Purdue

2021 vs. Michigan State

2022 vs. Notre Dame (two)

2022 vs. Arkansas State

2022 vs. Toledo

2022 vs. Wisconsin

2022 vs. Rutgers

2022 vs. Michigan (four)

2023 vs. Western Kentucky

2023 vs. Maryland (two)

2023 vs. Penn State (two)

The tickets for the Penn State game, which was played around the time the allegations came to light, went unused. But for the 2023 Maryland game, one ticket was for Section 22C — overlooking the Ohio State sideline — and the other for Section 23A — overlooking the opponent sideline. Each of those tickets was forwarded to others.

In the fallout from the investigation, the Big Ten forbade Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from being with the team on game days for three games. The final game of his suspension came Saturday in a 30-24 win over Ohio State. The Wolverines, who are 12-0 and ranked second in the College Football Playoff rankings, won all three of the games under acting coach and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore.

Harbaugh will be allowed to return the sideline Saturday for the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis against Iowa. A win would almost certainly guarantee a playoff spot for the Wolverines.

Ohio State has lost to Michigan in each of the past three seasons. The Buckeyes are 11-1 and awaiting to learn which bowl they will play in Sunday.