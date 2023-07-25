COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Coach Jim Harbaugh could be facing a four-game suspension to start Michigan’s football season.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, Michigan and the NCAA are working toward a negotiated suspension due to alleged false statements Harbaugh made to officials investigating recruiting violations from the COVID-19 pandemic “dead period.”

The Wolverines, who finished 13-1 last season and are considered to be a 2023 contender for the College Football Playoff, face East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green and Rutgers during the proposed suspension period. The rest of the Wolverines’ schedule is against Big Ten teams, ending with a home game against Ohio State on Nov. 25.

Dellenger reports that Harbaugh was accused of meeting with two recruits, texting a recruit outside of an allowable time period, having analysts perform on-field coaching duties during practice and having coaches watching players work out via Zoom.

In January, Harbaugh acknowledged a Level II violation but would not admit that he lied to investigators about the alleged incidents, rather citing he did not remember those in question, according to Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel.

A Level II violation means a program engaged in a “less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage.” The punishment is generally minor, according to the Yahoo report and NCAA statutes. A Level I violation, which would include lying to investigators, would carry a more severe punishment.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Tuesday that Harbaugh’s attorney Tom Mars said, “We are continuing to work cooperatively with the NCAA staff on an enforcement matter. At this time, we are not allowed to comment on possible penalties or other aspects of the matter.”

The Yahoo report also confirms that a previous staff member under Harbaugh – former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald — received a one-year penalty where another school would have to show cause for wanting to hire him. Macdonald is now with the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens, coached by Harbaugh’s brother John.

As well, The Athletic’s Austin Meek reports that two Michigan assistants, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and tight ends coach Grant Newsome, are also expected to receive one-game suspensions.