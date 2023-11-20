ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WCMH) — First, Michigan dropped in the polls coming off a win. Next, the newly third-ranked Wolverines get to play No. 2 Ohio State.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will have his weekly news conference at noon on Monday. You can watch Harbaugh live in the video player above.

On Saturday, Michigan held off Maryland in a 31-24 win. On Sunday, the Wolverines fell from No. 2 to No. 3 in the AP and coaches polls, bringing their ranking in line with where they’ve been in the College Football Playoff rankings.

This week, Michigan (11-0) has its regular season-ending game at home against the Buckeyes (11-0), who routed Minnesota 37-3. The winner of the game will take the Big Ten East division and advance to the conference championship game on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis. The loser will watch from home and see if its regular-season performance was good enough for one of the four playoff spots.

Under a Big Ten penalty, Harbaugh is allowed to coach the team during the week but cannot be with it on gamedays. Michigan is under investigation for scouting future opponents in person, a violation of NCAA rules. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has been serving as acting coach.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is scheduled to speak at noon on Tuesday.