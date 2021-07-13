Miami RedHawk Sam Bachman, Ohio Bobcat Joe Rock make school history in MLB Draft

DENVER (WCMH) — Miami University pitcher Sam Bachman and Ohio University pitcher Joe Rock made school history in the first two rounds of the Major League Baseball Draft, which ended Tuesday.

Bachman was drafted ninth overall by the Los Angeles Angels, making him the highest player drafted from Miami and the first taken in the first round.

With the 9th overall pick in the 2021 #MLBDraft, the Angels select RHP Sam Bachman from Miami University (OH).

Rock became the highest OU pitcher drafted when the Rockies selected him 68th overall. Rock is now the second-highest Bobcat drafted, behind MLB Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt, who was taken 30th overall by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1971.

Meanwhile, Gahanna native and Lincoln graduate Jackson Wolf was drafted in the fourth round by the San Diego Padres. He played for West Virginia.

With the 129th pick in the 2021 #MLBDraft, the Padres have selected Jackson Wolf from West Virginia University (WV).

Ohio State’s Seth Lonsway was drafted in the sixth round by the San Francisco Giants and has the second-best curveball of any pitcher in the draft according to Baseball America.

Seth Lonsway has the second-best curveball of any pitcher ranked among our Top 200.

Bachman is the 73rd player drafted from Miami University, and Rock is the 71st player drafted from Ohio University.

Bachman went 4-4 in 2021 in 12 starts while recording a 1.81 ERA. He finished the year with 93 strikeouts in 59.2 innings, threw a fastball that routinely surpassed 100 mph and finished the year with a .77 WHIP (walks+hits/innings pitched), second-best in the nation.

This year, Rock went 8-3 with a 2.33 ERA in 14 starts, striking out 117 batters while permitting just 23 earned runs on 67 hits and 27 walks over 88.2 innings of work. He ranked third in the MAC in strikeouts and innings pitched, fourth in ERA and tied for fourth in wins.