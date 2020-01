Columbus Blue Jackets center Alexander Wennberg, right, is congratulated after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (AP) — Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves for his first career shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0.

Merzlikins is a 25-year-old rookie filling in for injured starter Joonas Korpisalo.

He improved to 5-6-4 in 17 games.

Emil Bemstrom, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Alexander Wennberg scored for Columbus.

The Blue Jackets are 11-2-4 since Dec. 9, one point behind Tampa Bay for most in the NHL during that span.

Vegas’ Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves.