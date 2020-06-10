Memorial Tournament sold out

Posted: / Updated:
Memorial Tournament_130824

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Memorial Tournament set to take place place July 13-19 is sold out, according to officials with the tournament. The tournament will take place in front of a smaller crowd than usual due to social distancing restrictions.

This comes less than a week after Governor Mike DeWine approved the Memorial Tournament to have fans at this year’s rescheduled event.  

Last week, Memorial Tournament officials confirmed Muirfield Village Golf Club will host a second PGA Tour event, in addition to the Memorial.

The Tour will play at Muirfield Village July 9-12 in a new event created to replace the recently canceled John Deere Classic. There is no mention at this time if fans will be allowed to attend this event.

