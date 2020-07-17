Memorial Tournament round two: Woods barely makes the cut, Finau and Palmer tied for first at -9

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Round two of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village featured Tiger Woods barely making the the cut while Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer stayed atop the leaderboard.

Woods has now made the cut in all 18 of his Memorial Tournament appearances. He shot a 76 in the second round Friday to finish +3 putting him exactly at the cut line of +3. Brooks Koepka (+3) and Phil Mickelson (+2) also barely made the cut for this weekend.

He needs to hole it.@TigerWoods pars No. 9 and finishes at 3-over par.



The projected cut is 2-over.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/NTUj87rCsL — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 17, 2020

Notable golfers who missed the cut include Dustin Johnson (+16) and Bryson DeChambeau (+5) who shot a 10 on the 15th hole.

Tony Finau shot -6 in round one to claim first place and he shot a 69 on Friday to stay in first place. Joining him at the top is Ryan Palmer who shot a 68 one day after shooting a 67.

Top 5 Leaderboard

T1: Tony Finau, Ryan Palmer (-9)

3: Jon Rahm (-8)

T4: Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, Luke List, Patrick Cantlay (-6)

7: Jason Day (-5)

Other notable golfers in the hunt include Jordan Spieth (-4), Justin Thomas (-3) and Rory McIlroy (-2).