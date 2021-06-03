Memorial Tournament round one suspended after multiple delays

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Round one of the Memorial Tournament was delayed three times and play was ultimately suspended at 6:41 Thursday evening.

Minutes after players got back in position, another delay. Frustrating start to the Memorial. pic.twitter.com/CZ8T097LeR — Jerod Smalley (@JerodNBC4) June 3, 2021

Day one wasn’t a total wash with 59 golfers getting in a full 18 holes highlighted by Collin Morikawa who won at Muirfield Village in July 2020 at the Workday Charity Open.

Round one was also headlined by Upper Arlington native Bo Hoag who finished the day tied for third at four under. Adam Long is in second place at five under. Six golfers have yet to begin play while several other were only able to get in a few holes before thunderstorms moved into the area.