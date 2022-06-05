DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Billy Horschel began the final round of the Memorial Tournament with a five-stroke lead after shooting seven under Saturday.

The 35 year old from Grant, Florida is best known for winning the 2014 FedEx Cup championship.

This would be Horschel’s first win of the PGA Tour season after finishing in second place at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in April and tied for second place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March. His last PGA Tour win came last year at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Standings as of 5:20 p.m.

1st: Billy Horschel (-14) through 16 holes

2nd: Aaron Wise (-10) through 16 holes

T3: Joaquín Niemann (-7)

T3: Patrick Cantlay (-7)