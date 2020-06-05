Gov. DeWine approves safety plan that allows fans at rescheduled Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has approved the Memorial Tournament to have fans at this year’s rescheduled event.

During Friday’s news conference, DeWine announced that after receiving a safety plan that could be implemented, his office had approved the Memorial Tournament to be held July 13-19.

According to the Memorial Tournament’s Twitter page, that plan includes having fans in attendance. The details on safety protocols for fans has not been released.

It’s official, thanks to State approval & support from the @PGATOUR, patrons will be permitted to attend the 45th edition of #theMemorial ⛳. More details coming soon regarding protocols designed to promote the health & safety of all who will be on-site at this year’s Tournament. pic.twitter.com/kJG9npxol0 — #theMemorial (@MemorialGolf) June 5, 2020

A spokesperson with the tournment released the following statement:

The Memorial presented by Nationwide would like to recognize the successful efforts led by Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted and Dr. Amy Acton in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. The State of Ohio has been a leader in identifying the tremendous threat that began to appear in January and was one of the first to take drastic action to curb the spread and reduce deaths. Their implemented plan has produced encouraging results and allowed for the slow process of opening the State to business and gradually allowing Ohioans to return to a level of normalcy, including the ability to permit patrons at this year’s Memorial. With the support of the PGA TOUR, who the Tournament has worked jointly with throughout this process, the Memorial is looking forward to partnering with State, County and City leadership, along with the Memorial COVID -19 Task Force, to offer the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide as an example of how public gathering events can be developed and implemented with approved and accepted protocols in place.

Earlier this week, Memorial Tournament officials confirmed Muirfield Village Golf Club will host a second PGA Tour event, in addition to the Memorial.

The Tour will play at Muirfield Village July 9-12 in a new event created to replace the recently canceled John Deere Classic. There is no mention at this time if fans will be allowed to attend this event.

The following week, The Memorial will be played in its rescheduled position of July 13-19 at Muirfield.