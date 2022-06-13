ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Wide receiver Terry McLaurin and pass rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat were noticeably absent from the first Washington Commanders practice of the offseason. McLaurin is skipping the on-field portion of voluntary organized team activities while negotiations are ongoing for a contract extension.

Coach Ron Rivera says Young is still working to rehab his surgically repaired right knee. Rivera expects him to be around the team in the coming weeks even before mandatory minicamp and for Sweat to practice Wednesday after taking care of a personal matter.

McLaurin’s absence could be much longer unless a new deal is completed soon.