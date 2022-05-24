COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Max Homa and Patrick Reed will play in the 2022 Memorial Tournament next week at Muirfield Village.

Homa is coming off a top 20 finish at the PGA Championship and won the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month. He also finished tied for 21st at the Zurich Classic.

Reed is most known for his 2018 win at the Masters but has not finished above 15th this year.

Other golfers added to the field Tuesday include Ohio State alum Bo Hoag and 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry.

Other members of the field include 2021 Memorial Tournament winner Patrick Cantlay, 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama, two-time Memorial Tournament winner Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy.