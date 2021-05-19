Masks not required for fully vaccinated people at Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Fully vaccinated individuals will not be required to wear a mask at the Memorial Tournament following CDC guidance and the updated PGA Tour mask policy.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask and socially distance at the Memorial Tournament per CDC guidance and current orders from the Ohio Department of Health. Masks will be provided to people who do not have one.

The Memorial Tournament starts June 3, one day after all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted in Ohio. The tournament runs from June 3-6 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Badge sales for the 2021 Memorial Tournament opened on October 1, 2020 and were put on hold March 19, 2021. Currently, badge sales remain suspended.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated:

Two (2) weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines

Two (2) weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

For clarity, the second dose with Pfizer or Moderna or single dose with J&J would be considered Day Zero and fully vaccinated would be considered on Day 15

All onsite merchandise and concession locations will be operated as cashless, with required credit card swiping or tap technology in place. All major credit cards accepted.

QR codes will be used to communicate concession menu options and provide attendees access to the Tournament’s pairings sheet and patron guide.