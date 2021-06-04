Marathon Memorial ends with 2nd round unfinished, Rahm and Cantlay tied atop leaderboard

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The longest day in Memorial Tournament history ended with the second round unfinished for several golfers, including 2020 champion Jon Rahm who’s tied atop the leaderboard with Patrick Cantlay at -8.

Thursday’s play lasted nearly 13 hours with action beginning at 7:55 a.m. and lasting until 8:44 p.m. after round one was suspended Thursday following multiple delays.

More than half the field had not completed round one while six golfers never teed off.

Collin Morikawa began the day in first at -6 under and shot 2 over par through 12 holes to finish tied for eighth. The best round belonged to Cantlay, Rahm and 2020 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama who all shot -5. Matsuyama played 14 holes while Rahm played 13.

Round three will resume at 8:00 a.m. for 44 players who have between one and eight holes left to play.