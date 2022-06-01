DEUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The day before the first round of the Memorial Tournament is one of the biggest draws of the week because of the annual Pro-Am, which included Peyton and Eli Manning.

“I feel like they change it every year based on how I hit in the Pro Am so it doesn’t make it any easier for me,” Peyton said.

Playing in the Pro-Am has become tradition for Peyton and Eli, who enjoyed success with their Manning Cast on Monday Night Football last season.

“Fun to be here, fun to hang with them last night,” Eli said. “We don’t get to see each other all that often, so went to dinner with them last night and it’s been a lot of fun.”

Their brother, Cooper, was also part of the field this year.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play here before and so it’s great to come back, love this town, and unbelievable golf course,” Cooper said.

Another familiar face helped out as Peyton’s caddie. Former Ohio State standout Anthony Gonzalez reunited with his quarterback from their playing days with the Colts.

“When you end your time in the NFL, you all kind of move different directions as people and families and so to have a chance to spend some a couple hours catching up is a great time and excited to do it,” said Gonzalez.

Manning and Gonzalez played together in Indianapolis from 2007-11.

“Once I found out I was playing, he was my first call to come over and spend the day and we talked about some old times,” Peyton said. “He’s a great friend and really proud of all he’s done.”