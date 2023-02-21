COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Major League Soccer announced Tuesday the format and schedule for the 2023 playoffs.

The 2023 MLS postseason includes a total of 16 teams with an additional pair of single-elimination wild card matches ahead of an enhanced round one, which now includes a best-of-three series.

Following Decision Day on Oct. 21, the top seven teams from each conference will automatically qualify to the round one series while the next two teams in each conference standings will qualify for a wild card match.

All 16 teams qualifying for the round one series will earn at least one home playoff game with the higher seed hosting the first match, the lower seed hosting the second match, before returning, if necessary, to the higher seed’s venue for the final deciding game.

The conference semifinals, conference finals, and MLS Cup will continue to be single elimination.