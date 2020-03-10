MAC announces restricted attendance at basketball tournaments

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Mid-American Conference announced Tuesday it will enact a restricted attendance policy at its men’s and women’s tournaments beginning Wednesday in Cleveland.

The conference said the tournaments will continue as scheduled Wednesday through Saturday. Only credentialed institution personnel, athlete family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews and official team party members will be permitted inside.

The tournaments will be closed to the general public.

The conference said the decision was made with the guidance of local government and public health officials.

All tickets will be refunded in the form of a credit toward next year’s tournament or a full refund.