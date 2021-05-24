Lucas Zelarayan voted Major League Soccer Player Of The Week

Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan (10) reacts after scoring a goal during an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Week following his two-goal performance in the team’s 2-1 win over New York City FC on Saturday.

Both of Zelaryan’s goals came on free kicks in the last 15 minutes of the game, including his goal in the 95th minute to lift the Crew over NYC FC.

Zelarayan said he’s never scored two free kicks in the same game and Crew head coach Caleb Porter called him the “Argentinian Babe Ruth.”

Zelarayan became the first Columbus Crew player to make two free kicks in one game since Federico Higuain accomplished the feat in 2012 against the New England Revolution.

Zelarayan is the first Crew player to be named MLSsoccer.com’s Player of the Week since forward Gyasi Zardes, who earned this honor during Week 35 of the 2018 MLS season.

After a three-match road stretch, Columbus returns to Historic Crew Stadium to face Toronto FC on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.