COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Whether the Crew make the Major League Soccer playoffs or not, post-season soccer will have a home in Columbus this fall.

The Big Ten Conference announced that the women’s soccer semifinals and championship match, scheduled for Nov. 3 and Nov. 6, will be played at Lower.com Field in downtown Columbus.

The semifinals will be played Nov. 3 at 2 and 4:30 p.m. with the final to kick off Nov. 6 at 2 p.m.

Single-game tickets for the tournament are available through Ticketmaster and the Columbus Crew Ticket Office (614-447-2739). To find tickets, click here.

It is the third time the Big Ten women’s soccer tournament will be in Columbus. Ohio State hosted in 1996 and 2004, won by Indiana and the Buckeyes, respectively.

Ohio State (8-2-2 overall, 3-1-1 Big Ten), ranked 15th in the country, is tied for fourth place in the conference after it shut out then No. 6 Penn State 3-0 Sunday, its first win over a top-10 opponent since 2018.

Goalie Talani Barnett has posted four consecutive shutouts and was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the second time in the last month.