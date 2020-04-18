Louisville adjusts to new date, season for Kentucky Derby

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 10,222 cases, 451 deaths
FILE – In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The move of the Triple Crown’s first leg to Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic will mark the first time the Derby won’t run on the first Saturday in May since 1945. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Postponing the Kentucky Derby was a jarring move for a city that draws much of its identity from hosting horse racing’s marquee event.

The move of the Triple Crown’s first leg to Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic will mark the first time the Derby won’t run in Louisville on the first Saturday in May since 1945.

But fans, patrons and business owners are breathing a sigh of relief that the race was postponed and not canceled, and have time to adjust to the new date.

