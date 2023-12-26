COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 2023 was a year of triumph, controversy, change, and intrigue for sports teams across Ohio.

For the past 12 months, franchises and athletes from the state have made headlines including championships, winning touchdowns, injuries, coaching changes, and much more.

Here is a look back at a fascinating year in Ohio sports:

Buckeyes follow signature moment with another Michigan defeat

Ohio State football had big expectations going into 2023 but still had one main target: Beat Michigan. On the way towards playing “The Game” in Ann Arbor, the Buckeyes faced some tough tests and gave fans some memorable victories.

The most iconic win of the season came in Sept. when OSU snuck past Notre Dame 17-14 in South Bend, Indiana, on NBC4. The winning play was a 1-yard touchdown run from Chip Trayanum with one second remaining.

At 11-0 and ranked No. 2 in the nation, the Buckeyes faced No. 3 Michigan for the second straight time with both undefeated. Instead of conquering the Wolverines, OSU fell 30-24 for a third straight loss to Michigan and leaving them outside the last four-team College Football Playoff.

In the days that followed the confirmation OSU would play Missouri in the Cotton Bowl, starting quarterback Kyle McCord and a dozen others announced intentions to transfer. Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was celebrated all season becoming a unanimous All-American and finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

COLUMBUS, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 9: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes beat the Penguins 35-7. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a rushing touchdown by Chip Trayanum #19 during the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 23: Chip Trayanum #19 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 07: Cade Stover #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 21: Josh Proctor #41 of the Ohio State Buckeyes signals for fourth down after the Ohio State Buckeyes make a stop against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the second quarter of a game at Ohio Stadium on October 21, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY – NOVEMBER 4: Quarterback Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the third quarter of a college football game at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ohio State defeated Rutgers 35-16. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – NOVEMBER 11: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes breaks away from a tackle by Ade Willie #20 of the Michigan State Spartans during the third quarter of a game at Ohio Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball against Mike Sainristil #0 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 25: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after Rod Moore #9 of the Michigan Wolverines intercepted a pass late in the second quarter during the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 09: (L-R) Quarterback Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Ohio State Buckeyes, quarterback Bo Nix of the Oregon Ducks, and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. of the Washington Huskies pose with The Heisman Memorial Trophy during a press conference prior to the ceremony at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Columbus Crew claim MLS title with beautiful play

The Black & Gold brought another trophy to Columbus after numerous offseason changes led to a beautiful style of play that culminated in an MLS Cup trophy.

Coach Wilfried Nancy came to Columbus and brought his possession-centric style of attacking soccer, leading to a plethora of entertaining matches and the Crew finishing third in the Eastern Conference for its first playoff appearance since 2020.

After winning a first-round series over Atlanta United, the Crew won enthralling extra time games at Orlando City and FC Cincinnati to clinch home field for the MLS Cup final. In front of a record-crowd at Lower.com Field, the Crew beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 to win its third MLS championship and second in four seasons.

The title was celebrated throughout the city with the crown jewel being a championship parade and rally. An estimated 20,000 fans came Downtown to sing, chant, and commemorate the champions.

COLUMBUS, OH – MARCH 04: Lucas Zelarayán #10 of the Columbus Crew reacts after scoring his second goal of the match during the first half against the DC United at Lower.com Field on March 4, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Columbus Crew midfielder Darlington Nagbe (6) celebrates his goal against CF Montreal with teammates forward Cucho Hernandez, top, and defender Steven Moreira (31) during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. The Crew won 2-1. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Columbus Crew’s Steven Moreira, right, and Atlanta United’s Caleb Wiley, left, chase after the ball in the first half of an MLS playoff soccer match Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Columbus Crew forward Christian Ramirez, middle, celebrates after scoring a goal against Orlando City during over-time of an MLS soccer playoff match, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

CINCINNATI, OHIO – DECEMBER 02: Brandon Vázquez #19 of FC Cincinnati shoots and scores during the first half of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals match against Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium on December 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Columbus Crew forward Christian Ramirez (17) holds trophy as he celebrates with teammates after an MLS Eastern Conference Final soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Columbus won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – DECEMBER 09: The Columbus Crew pose for a team group photo before the 2023 MLS Cup against Los Angeles Football Club at Lower.com Field on December 09, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – DECEMBER 09: Cucho Hernández #9 of Columbus Crew scores a goal from a penalty kick during the first half against the Los Angeles FC during the 2023 MLS Cup at Lower.com Field on December 09, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – DECEMBER 09: Cucho Hernández #9 of Columbus Crew celebrates a goal during the first half against the Los Angeles FC during the 2023 MLS Cup at Lower.com Field on December 09, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – DECEMBER 09: The Columbus Crew hold up the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy after winning the 2023 MLS Cup against the Los Angeles FC at Lower.com Field on December 09, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – DECEMBER 09: The Columbus Crew celebrate after winning the 2023 MLS Cup against the Los Angeles FC at Lower.com Field on December 09, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Blue Jackets rebuild on and off the ice

The Blue Jackets’ year has been one of rebuilding and lots of it. After finishing the 2022-23 season with a near franchise-low 59 points, the Blue Jackets fired coach Brad Larsen in April and hired former Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Babcock in July.

Two months later and with less than one month until the season began, Babcock resigned after he was accused of violating players’ privacy by asking to inspect their phones. Associate coach Pascal Vincent stepped in as coach.

This season has been more of the same on the ice as they sit in the basement of the NHL standings. Changes are likely to come in 2024 with the Blue Jackets potentially being a seller leading up to the trade deadline and looking to draft a top prospect.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 28: Kent Johnson #91 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Columbus Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen, center top, watches his team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Ottawa Senators in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, April 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 28: Adam Fantilli is selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets with the third overall pick during round one of the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

FILE – Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock directs his team against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Denver. Babcock is back in the NHL as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets announced Saturday, July 1, 2023, they’ve hired the Stanley Cup winner to take over behind the bench. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Columbus Blue Jackets coach Pascal Vincent watches his team against the Florida Panthers during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. The Panthers won 5-2. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – OCTOBER 14: Boone Jenner #38 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by Kirill Marchenko #86 after scoring a goal during the first period of the game against the New York Rangers at Nationwide Arena on October 14, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Johnny Gaudreau #13 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck during a shootout against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2023 in New York City. The New York Rangers won 4-3 in a shootout. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

ELMONT, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 07: Adam Fantilli #11 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders at 10:08 of the second period at UBS Arena on December 07, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

A tale of two Ohio State basketball teams

Both Ohio State basketball teams had momentous seasons but in opposite ways. The women’s team had its best season in three decades, entering the NCAA tournament as a No. 3 seed and nearly getting to the Final Four.

OSU defeated James Madison and North Carolina at Value City Arena to make the Sweet 16 in Seattle, where it played No. 2 Connecticut. The Buckeyes won the regional semifinal 73-61 to make its first Elite Eight since 1993 and end the Huskies’ 16-year streak of regional final appearances. The Buckeyes then lost to Virginia Tech.

The men were close to securing an NCAA spot through a run of upset wins. After winning just five conference games, they were the No. 13 seed in the Big Ten tournament. The Buckeyes made it to a semifinal before losing to top-seed Purdue, leaving OSU out of the NCAA tournament for the first time in six years.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 10: Bruce Thornton #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates a three pointer against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at United Center on March 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 10: Sean McNeil #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes shoots against Jaden Akins #3 of the Michigan State Spartans during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at United Center on March 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 11: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers is double teamed by Roddy Gayle Jr. #1 and Isaac Likekele #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament at United Center on March 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 11: Eugene Brown III #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes dribbles against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament at United Center on March 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 25: Jacy Sheldon #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Azzi Fudd #35 of the UConn Huskies battle for the ball during the second quarter in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 25: Cotie McMahon #32 and Taylor Thierry #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes defend against Caroline Ducharme #33 of the UConn Huskies during the second quarter in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 25: Rikki Harris #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after making a basket after getting fouled during the fourth quarter against the UConn Huskies in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 25: Cotie McMahon #32 and Head coach Kevin McGuff of the Ohio State Buckeyes and teammates celebrate after defeating the UConn Huskies 73-61 in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena on March 25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Browns, Bengals keep winning despite losing QBs

The Ohio NFL teams seemed down and out after significant injuries but are right in the playoff mix.

Fresh off another AFC championship game appearance, the Cincinnati Bengals entered 2023 with big expectations. Those expectations dropped in November when star quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury. Backup Jake Browning has stepped in and has kept the Bengals in the wild card race.

In northeast Ohio, the Browns have had a flurry of injuries with quarterback Deshaun Watson and running back Nick Chubb each being ruled out of the season early or halfway through. Despite Watson and Chubb’s absence, Cleveland has found numerous ways to win games with four quarterbacks and a top-tier defense to firmly be in position to make the playoffs.

The Browns and Bengals have not made the playoffs in the same season since 1988-89.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs sacks Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 29: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs meet on the field after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 22: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is attended to by medical staff after an apparent injury during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 04: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on December 04, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OHIO – DECEMBER 16: Jake Browning #6 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paycor Stadium on December 16, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 17: D’Anthony Bell #37 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass in the end zone during the fourth quarter to win the game over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Other notable moments

Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud was drafted second overall by the Houston Texans and is now the leading candidate to win NFL offensive rookie of the year and has Houston in the playoff race.

Nationwide Arena hosted first- and second-round games for the men’s NCAA Tournament, including Fairleigh Dickinson’s upset of Purdue. Columbus sold the most tickets of any city hosting first two rounds.

Former Buckeyes swimmer Hunter Armstrong won world championship in 50m backstroke in Fukuoka, Japan. The Dover native will be vying for a spot on the 2024 Olympic team.

Norway’s Viktor Hovland won the 2023 Memorial golf tournament in Dublin in a playoff over Denny McCarthy. It was Hovland’s first PGA Tour win on American soil in a season where the Norwegian won the FedEx Cup and the Ryder Cup with Team Europe.

Cincinnati Reds rookie shortstop Elly De La Cruz shined in the majors and became the youngest player since 1972 to hit for the cycle. De La Cruz also stole three bases in one inning during a game and was tracked as the fastest player in the majors and the strongest arm of any middle infielder.

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona retired after his 23rd season as an MLB manager, including 11 with Cleveland. Francona ended his career as a 2-time World Series winner with the Boston Red Sox and guided Cleveland to an AL Pennant in 2016.

The Cleveland Cavaliers made the NBA playoffs for the first time without LeBron James since 1998 behind the play of All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs were knocked out in the first round by the New York Knicks in five games.

Ohio State’s women’s ice hockey team made the national championship game for a second consecutive year. The Buckeyes did not defend its 2022 title, losing 1-0 to Wisconsin in the final.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – APRIL 27: (L-R) C.J. Stroud poses NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected second overall by the Houston Texans during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 26: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans runs for a touchdown during the third quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 17: Joe Munden Jr. #1 of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights reacts in the second half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OHIO – MARCH 17: Heru Bligen #3 of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights shoots over Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 17, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

FUKUOKA, JAPAN – JULY 30: Hunter Armstrong of Team United States celebrates winning gold in the Men’s 50m Backstroke Final on day eight of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 30, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Gold medallist USA’s Hunter Armstrong attends the medals ceremony for the men’s 50m backstroke swimming event during the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka on July 30, 2023. (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

DUBLIN, OHIO – JUNE 04: Viktor Hovland of Norway poses with the trophy after winning the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in a playoff over Denny McCarthy of the United States at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2023 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 23: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a triple for the cycle in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Great American Ball Park on June 23, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JUNE 28: Elly De La Cruz #44 of the Cincinnati Reds runs to first base after hitting an RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 28, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 27: Manager Terry Francona #77 of the Cleveland Guardians waves to the fans prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field on September 27, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The final home game of the 2023 Cleveland Guardians season is expected to be the last home game for Terry Francona, who will likely announce his retirement after the 2023 season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 25: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers brings the ball up the court during the fourth quarter of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 25, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – APRIL 26: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks attempts to shoot while being defended by Evan Mobley #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Danny Green #14 during the first quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 26, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Ohio State women’s hockey vs. Bemidji State from game held Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo/Jay LaPrete)