Westerville Central suspends four sports programs after COVID-19 tests

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Several central Ohio schools are suspending workouts after student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

At Westerville Central, four sports programs are on hold.

With almost everything looking different for students this year, some families said sports were a taste of normalcy.

Seasons are on hold for some and others are worry about the future of fall athletics.

At Westerville Central, two football players, a cheerleader, a girls soccer player and a girls volleyball player all tested positive for COVID-19.

They were all on the field and court last week, and now practices, scrimmages and other team activities are on hold for two weeks from the last know exposure.

Westerville City Schools said all of the cases can be traced back to a social gathering outside off of school grounds.

The district is now asking student athletes to sign a waiver, acknowledging they accept the risks of participating in school athletics.

Some parents said they’re taking every precaution, but still worry the virus could take down the season completely.

“I want him to have a senior soccer season,” said Westerville Central parent Andy Stewart. “We’ve all been careful about social distancing and making sure we’re careful. We’re just hoping the season will start.”

A statement from Westerville City Schools reads, in part:

“As we have continued to investigate these incidents, we are confident that the safety protocols we have put in place for such activities are being followed by participants, coaching staff, and advisors.” Westerville City Schools

The district said other student-athletes are getting tested and they wouldn’t be surprised if there were other positive cases in the coming days.