Walnut Ridge senior VonCameron Davis named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball

Walnut Ridge senior VonCameron Davis has won the title of 2020 Mr. Basketball for the state of Ohio, earning state player of the year honors from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

Davis averaged better than 26 points per game and 10 rebounds per game during his senior year, as he led the Scots to the City League and District titles. At 6’5” and 220 pounds, Davis proved to be a difficult matchup for opponents. He’s the first Columbus City League player to earn that award since Trey Burke in 2011.

Davis will head to Kent State next year to play for the Golden Flashes.

He edged out fellow finalists CJ Anthony of Harvest Prep, Luke Powell of Barnesville, Josiah Fulcher of Lima Senior, Grant Whisman of Middletown Madison, Zach Rasile of McDonald, Malaki Branham of Akron SVSM and John Hugley of Lyndhurst Brush.