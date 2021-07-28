U.S. men’s national team to play Costa Rica at Lower.com Field

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 11: Fans display One Nation One Team prior to the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier against Mexico at MAPFRE Stadium on November 11, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A date has been set for the U.S. men’s national team to play its first game at Lower.com Field, the new home of the Columbus Crew.

The U.S. team is expected to play Costa Rica on Wednesday, Oct., 13, a source told NBC4’s Jerod Smalley. The news was first reported Wednesday by Massive Report.

The game would be a qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup CONCACAF region, which includes North and Central America and the Caribbean.

A formal announcement is expected later this week. Also reported Wednesday was a game between the U.S. and Mexico on Nov. 12 in Cincinnati.

Lower.com Field, in the Arena District, opened on July 3. It replaced Historic Crew Stadium as the team’s home.

