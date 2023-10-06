COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A team known as the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball has plans to make a stop in Columbus.

The Savannah Bananas announced on social media that they will come to the Columbus Clippers’ Huntington Park stadium in 2024, from May 24 through the 26. The visit is part of the Banana Ball World Tour Draft.

The Savannah Bananas’ website proudly proclaims “we are not your typical baseball team.” The players wear kilts as part of their uniforms, and also perform choreographed dances during the games. Some of the music featured includes work from Britney Spears, Michael Jackson and Toby Keith.

The Savannah Bananas perform a dance routine for fans after their game against the Party Animals at Richmond County Bank Ball Park on August 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

When the hitters score, the celebrations afterward could range from running through the crowd for high-fives, to choreographed country line dances, according to the Bananas. The team also features the world’s tallest hitter and pitcher, Dakota “Stilts” Albritton.

To register for the Bananas’ stop in Columbus, fans can visit the team’s calendar to enter to receive individual day tickets. The Savannah Bananas maintain a ticket lottery and will email details about the random drawing two months before their visit.