A technician at the Meyer Shank Racing shop in Pataskala, Ohio, works on the nose of the team’s IMSA No. 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi in preparation for late January’s Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. (Ben Orner/NBC4)

Meyer Shank Racing chases first IMSA overall title as Rahal teams look for class three-peat

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) – Most auto races are measured in distance. The Daytona 500, the Indianapolis 500, each are 500 miles long. In Formula One, Grands Prix have a set number of laps.

But in IMSA, North America’s top level of sports car racing, races are measured in time. And much like how NASCAR opens its season with its most famous race, the Daytona 500, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship begins its season with its longest race: the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

Yes, 24 hours long.

The distance that the winning car traveled by the end of the race last year was nearly 3,000 miles. Imagine driving from New York City to San Francisco in one day, reaching speeds of up to 200 mph on the way.

That is the prestige of the Rolex 24, and two race teams in the Columbus area will be on the grid.

In Pataskala, a new car brings a learning curve

This is not Michael Shank’s first Rolex 24. His team, Meyer Shank Racing, has entered the 24-hour marathon every year since 2004. In 2012, they won the whole thing racing IMSA’s top class of prototype car.

From 2017 to 2020, MSR fielded a GTD car, a slower category more in common with its street-legal counterparts. But this year, Shank’s world-class driver lineup is back in a top-level prototype. And yet, Shank says, the differences between this car and the 2012 winner are “night and day.”

“They’re a lot more powerful, more downforce, faster,” the team owner said at his race shop in Pataskala earlier this month.

2012 prototype (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

2020 GTD (Michael L. Levitt/Courtesy of IMSA)

2021 DPi (Richard Dole/Courtesy of IMSA) Meyer Shank Racing’s 2012 Rolex 24 winning car, left, its 2020 car, middle, and its 2021 car, right.

MSR’s Acura ARX-05 DPi (Daytona Prototype International) can lap Daytona International Speedway’s massive, 3.56-mile road course layout in just over 90 seconds. That is 10 seconds quicker per lap than the GTD cars, Shank said, and three or four seconds faster than the prototypes MSR used to run.

“At the heart of it all, though, we still operate the team, the way we work on the car, the level of attack is all the same,” Shank said. “It’s just learning a new particular car and applying what we know to that.”

But the learning curve? “It’s vertical,” Shank said, pointing his hand straight up.

Five classes of cars will race simultaneously in the Rolex 24. The DPi prototypes – fully customized racecars with no street legal equivalent – are by far the fastest, which virtually guarantees the top-finishing DPi the overall win.

Shank said he has five full-time engineers working on the new car in his shop, which employs about 30 total people for MSR’s IMSA and IndyCar teams. Since MSR received the car in early December from Team Penske, last year’s Acura team, engineers have been learning the car and trying to improve its handling.

COVID-19 has gummed up logistics, Shank said, by keeping a couple infected shop workers at home and impacting Acura’s ability to communicate and ship parts from its racing facility outside Los Angeles, a coronavirus hotspot.

“It slows it all down a little bit,” he said, “But we’re getting by, we’re getting though it.”

The Meyer Shank Racing logo is seen on an inner part of the team’s IMSA No. 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi at the team shop in Pataskala, Ohio, on Jan. 8, 2021. (Ben Orner/NBC4)

A section of Meyer Shank Racing’s IMSA No. 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi sits at the team’s shop in Pataskala, Ohio, on Jan. 8, 2021. (Ben Orner/NBC4)

A section of Meyer Shank Racing’s IMSA No. 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi sits at the team’s shop in Pataskala, Ohio, on Jan. 8, 2021. (Ben Orner/NBC4)

The tailfin of Meyer Shank Racing’s IMSA car sits on the team’s shop floor in Pataskala, Ohio, on Jan. 8, 2021, as the team prepares the No. 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi for late January’s Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. (Ben Orner/NBC4)

A technician at Meyer Shank Racing’s shop in Pataskala, Ohio, works on the nose of the team’s IMSA No. 60 Acura ARX-05 DPi in preparation for late January’s Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. (Ben Orner/NBC4)

In Hilliard, a two-car team eyes a three-peat

Just west of Columbus, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is ready to race its pair of BMW M8 GTEs to do battle in the GT Le Mans class.

While Meyer Shank Racing learns a new car, Rahal begins its fourth season racing BMWs in GTLM, the fastest of IMSA’s two GT classes and which feature racing versions of cars one would see at a luxury dealership.

“We know it very well,” Racing and Operations Director Brandon Fry said in a phone interview from Indianapolis in early January.

Owned by Medina native and former Central Ohio resident Bobby Rahal, RLL’s IMSA operations are based at a shop in Hilliard while its IndyCar teams are based outside Indianapolis. RLL announced last fall it will move both racing operations to a new headquarters in Indiana by spring 2022.

RLL has won GTLM the past two Rolex 24s: the No. 24 BMW won last year and the No. 25 in 2019. Fry said the team’s biggest advantage is that his staff, experienced with the two cars, knows how to adjust to different track conditions.

“Any sort of issues that we would encounter in most cases, we’ve already encountered them,” he said.

The look of victory after a 24 hour battle.



2019 & 2020 Rolex 24 at @DAYTONA champions🏆🏆#MondayMotivation #BMWTeamRLL #RLL30 pic.twitter.com/ChOT4XLndQ — Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (@RLLracing) January 25, 2021

In a normal year, Fry said, RLL would build new cars before the Rolex 24, but a coronavirus-shortened gap between the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021 will impact what they field this weekend.

“Because of sort of a shortened offseason, trying to be careful with our workforce with COVID and things like that,” Fry said, “we’ve actually decided that we’re going to introduce the new cars for our second race, which is at Sebring.”

That means RLL’s Rolex 24 cars will be what they ran for the entire 2020 season. Fry noted, however, there is no performance difference between RLL’s old and new cars, and that the only year-old things about their BMWs this weekend will be the chassis.

“While they are 2020 cars, they’ve got all new suspension, all new gearboxes, all new internals to the car,” he said.

24-hour race, 44-hour day

Both the Rahal and Meyer Shank teams have been in Florida for more than a week. They each completed a pre-event test of their cars – called a “shakedown” – at separate tracks, qualified at Daytona last Sunday and are making final preparations before they roll off the grid Saturday.

The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing DPi sits in a garage stall at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Jan. 21, 2020 (Jake Galstad/Courtesy of IMSA)

The No. 24 and 25 BMW Team RLL BMW GTLMs sit in garage stalls at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Jan. 21, 2020 (Jake Galstad/Courtesy of IMSA)

But even before the 3:30 p.m. green flag, crews will have put in almost a full workday. When teams arrive at the track Saturday morning and don’t leave until Sunday evening, a 24-hour race is only one part of a 44-hour workday.

“You’re just slaphappy,” Shank said, “You’re just kind of punch-drunk from just being sleep deprived.”

Shank’s Acura will start fourth and the Rahal BMWs will start 29th and 30th in the record 49-car field that includes seven DPis and six GTLMs. Qualifying, however, does not matter much when the fastest cars will run more than 800 laps.

Instead, the Rolex 24 is a test of patience as much as a test of speed.

“You spend much of the race trying to protect the car and just keep yourself in a good position,” Fry said.

The 3.56-mile layout of Daytona International Speedway used for the Rolex 24. (Will Pittenger/Wikimedia Commons)

For the Meyer Shank team, navigating the field with one of the fastest cars on the track will be a new challenge after running the last four Rolex 24’s in GTD, the slowest class.

“In GT, we prioritized protecting the car,” Shank said, which included a sophisticated mirror system that used radar to track faster classes coming up behind. In a DPi car, however, the X-factor is managing slower traffic and inexperienced drivers, Shank said, especially when some cars in the record field will be driven by amateur racers.

“Literally, it’s not us against our competition,” Shank said, “It’s us against the other drivers that haven’t done this before. They just will take you out.”

Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Michael Shank at his shop in Pataskala, Ohio on Jan. 8, 2021. (Ben Orner/NBC4)

Brandon Fry, racing and operations director for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, speaks with IndyCar driver Max Chilton. (Joe Skibinski/IndyCar via team release)

Conserving the car to stay out of trouble does not mean drivers are “just cruising around,” Fry noted. If a driver is pushing at 100% at the checkered flag, he said, he or she is pushing at about 98% when driving conservatively.

“It’s still really, really fast,” Fry said.

‘The graveyard shift’

The conservation period, team leaders said, lasts until the late hours of Sunday morning. But to reach the final push after sunrise requires drivers and teams to survive the night.

Most IMSA races are about 2-3 hours long and only need two drivers per car. But in the Rolex 24, every car in the field utilizes a tag team of three or four drivers who will each drive multiple multi-hour shifts.

MSR’s driver lineup includes full-season drivers Dane Cameron and “French badass” (Shank’s words) Olivier Pla, plus NASCAR driver A.J. Allmendinger and Juan Pablo Montoya, one the most accomplished racecar drivers on the planet.

Allmendinger, making his 15th Rolex 24 start with MSR, was part of the team’s 2012 overall win. And Cameron and Montoya won the 2019 IMSA championship driving for Team Penske in the same DPi now painted pink and black.

Of the eight Rahal drivers this weekend, five were part of the GTLM wins in 2019 and 2020: John Edwards, Jesse Krohn and Augusto Farfus in the No. 24; and Connor De Phillippi and Philip Eng in the No. 25.

Dane Cameron. (Scott LePage/Courtesy of IMSA)

The 2012 Rolex 24 winner’s trophy sits on a shelf in the lobby of Meyer Shank Racing’s shop in Pataskala, Ohio, on Jan. 8, 2021. (Ben Orner/NBC4)

John Edwards. (Richard Dole/Courtesy of IMSA)

The DPi cars can run about 40-45 minutes before needing to refuel. For the GTLM cars, it’s closer to an hour. Driver changes can be so quick that they normally don’t lengthen pit stops that are already a swift symphony of tire changes, adjustments and refueling.

It takes only about 30 seconds to fully refuel, yet the best teams can change drivers in under 20 seconds.

Drivers will typically spend two to three hours in the car per stint – just enough time to settle in, get comfortable on the course and report changes to the car and track conditions to their teammates. (IMSA limits each driver to four hours behind the wheel in a six-hour period.)

“It’s kind of the equivalent of doing two or three races every day,” Cameron said.

The No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing DPi participates in night practice for the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona on Jan. 23, 2021. (Richard Dole/Courtesy of IMSA)

The No. 25 BMW Team RLL GTLM participates in night practice for the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona on Jan. 23, 2021. (Jake Galstad/Courtesy of IMSA)

“Normally you would have a few days — or a few weeks, even, — to recover until your next race,” Edwards said.

But at the Rolex 24, he said, when a driver is finally able to come down from an adrenaline high and start to sleep, “someone comes in your motorhome to wake you up and drag you to pit lane at 4 o’clock in the morning to jump in the car, and you have to immediately switch back on and be doing 185 miles-an-hour.”

Cameron says the key for drivers is keeping a round-the-clock balance of rest and focus, “because you need to be quick and feel fresh, but you want a little bit of rest when you’re out of the car as well so you can kind of recover and go again.”

After getting out of the car and quickly debriefing with engineers, Cameron said he goes to a team motorhome and changes out of his fire suit into something warm and dry. (MSR even has a massage therapist on staff to help drivers stay loose.)

Cameron said he stays hydrated in between stints and maybe eats something light like pasta, rice or protein. He may also sleep for a bit – but not too much.

“You can’t afford to just kind of sit around and sit on the couch in a motorhome and decompress,” he said.

Crew members get even less time to relax.

“While the race is going on, the mechanics and the crew will be able to sort of sleep between these pit stops and roughly one-hour stints,” Fry said of the Rahal teams, but engineers who talk to drivers and track data from the car “will stay up the entire race.”



The No. 25 BMW Team RLL GTLM makes a nighttime pit stop in the 2019 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. The car went on to win the GTLM class. (Michael L. Levitt/Courtesy of IMSA)

Shank said he tries to bring basic comforts to his crew as they trudge through what Cameron dubbed “the graveyard shift.”

“At midnight, we always do like hot chicken soup and stuff, and cold and hot rags to wipe your face off in the morning,” Shank said, “And we have these little disposable toothbrushes for 4 or 5 a.m.”

“The worst part is between 3 and 6 a.m.,” Shank continued, “It’s just brutal. Middle of night, and just waiting for the sun to come up around 7 or something. You’re begging for the sun. Once the light comes out, your body kind of resets a little bit, and you get a spike of adrenaline.”

Final push

If cars can hit the Sunday morning Florida sun unscathed, the race is won in the last few hours before the oversized Rolex-branded clock in the infield strikes 3:30 p.m.

Fry said it’s the last four to six hours “where you see everybody really getting serious and taking more risk,” while Shank said his team’s final push will come Sunday afternoon.

“When that two-hour mark goes, then we can start shoving the car in holes and creating opportunity,” Shank said.

The No. 25 BMW Team RLL GTLM, left, chases another car as the sun rises over the 2020 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. (Richard Dole/Courtesy of IMSA)

“We want to come out of the night into the morning on the lead lap, the car in one piece with all the body parts on it and having survived,” he added. “That’s the number one goal. If we do that, we’ll be in a position to win, no question.”

Both the Rahal and MSR teams have celebrated in victory lane at this race before, but no matter a team’s experience, winning the Rolex 24 takes perfection.

“The car that ended up winning the race,” Fry said of RLL’s GTLM class win last year, “we had to be spot-on perfect, both in terms of pit stops, in terms of driver performance and in terms of strategy execution.”

And how perfect does a driver have to be?

“Really perfect, to be honest,” Cameron said. “I’ve never won this race. It’s kind of the only one that’s outstanding really for me in my career in IMSA. So, it’s the one that bothers me the most.”

Edwards’ win in GTLM last year came in his 10th try, a testament to both the Rolex 24’s prestige and precision.

“This is our biggest race of the year,” he said, “You only get one chance every year to go for it, and something small, something silly can take you out of contention completely.”

John Edwards, center, celebrates with his No. 24 BMW Team RLL teammates after they won the GTLM class in the 2020 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. (Richard Dole/Courtesy of IMSA)

And for Cameron, who has yet to win the Rolex 24 in more than a dozen tries, standing in victory lane on Sunday may require a little luck.

“It really kind of needs to be your year, and I guess the race needs to choose you,” he said, “This will be my 13th try at it, so I’m hoping this will be lucky number 13.” 🏁

Drivers to watch

Meyer Shank drivers No. 60 SiriusXM Acura DPi: Dane Cameron, Olivier Pla, Juan Pablo Montoya, A.J. Allmendinger

Rahal drivers No. 24 Motul BMW GTLM: John Edwards, Jesse Krohn, Augusto Farfus, Marco Wittmann No. 25 Motul BMW GTLM: Connor De Phillippe, Bruno Spangler, Philipp Eng, Timo Glock

NASCAR drivers Chase Elliott (No. 31 Whelen Engineering DPi) Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Ally Financial Cadillac DPi) Austin Dillon and Cody Ware (No. 51 Nurtec ODT Ligier LMP2)

IndyCar drivers Scott Dixon (No. 01 unsponsored Cadillac DPi) Sebastien Bourdais (No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi) Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves (No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura DPi) Simon Pagenaud (No. 48) Rinus Veekay (No. 81 Flex-Box Oreca LMP2) Oliver Askew and Spencer Pigot (No. 74 Ranch Resort Ligier LMP3) Zach Veach (No. 12 Bayshore Recycling Lexus GTD) Colton Herta (No. 96 Liqui Moly BMW GTD)

Formula One drivers Kevin Magnussen (No. 01)



How to watch

The Rolex 24 begins at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC4, and it will be live on NBC4, NBC Sports Network or the NBC Sports app through when the checkered flag drops at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Click here for the full broadcast schedule.

Background image on desktop version: A general view of cars racing at sunset during the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 28, 2012 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by John Harrelson/Getty Images)