OHSAA says winter sports will proceed as planned

(WCMH) — OHSAA moving forward with winter sports, on schedule.

Friday night, girls basketball teams across Ohio can begin their seasons as originally planned. An OHSAA source confirms the seasons for all winter sports will begin as scheduled, despite the ongoing surge in Covid-19 cases across Ohio.

Boys basketball is set to begin next week. Wrestling is also approved to move forward. Governor DeWine hinted at this plan during his news conference, Tuesday.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted spoke with OHSAA officials, Tuesday afternoon about the plan. The OHSAA surveyed its member schools asking for feedback on how to handle scheduling for the winter, including the option of delaying competition until after the new year begins.

Attendance for winter events will be extremely limited.

Football wraps up its shortened season with six state championship games this weekend at Fortress Obetz.