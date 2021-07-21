Ohio University alumni team set to make debut in The Basketball Tournament

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Basketball Tournament, an annual competition televised on ESPN, is a single-elimination tournament featuring 64 teams from across the country that compete for a $1 million prize.

One of those teams is Ohio 1804 — a group made up of mostly Ohio University alumni who will be the first group of Bobcats to represent their school in TBT, which began in 2014. The Bobcats will be one of 16 teams competing in the Columbus regional, which also includes a team of former Buckeyes known as Carmen’s Crew, the 2019 champions.

NBC4 spoke with two former Central Ohio standouts and Bobcats in Stevie Taylor (Gahanna Lincoln) and Nick Kellogg (DeSales), who are part of the team.

“It’s great to be able to get the guys back together,” said Taylor, who is an assistant coach at Langston University in Oklahoma City.

The team was put together by Kenny Brown, who will serve as the general manager of Ohio 1804.

“It was cool to build an all-star team of the last decade-plus of OU players,” Brown said. “We’re tough to play against in all tournaments. We’ve built a reputation as the team you don’t want to see on Selection Sunday when that bracket comes out, and we’re going to extend that to, ‘Hey, you don’t want to see us in TBT, either.'”

Brown referenced the Bobcats’ upset win over Virginia in this year’s NCAA Tournament and their Sweet 16 run in 2012, a team that included Kellogg and Taylor.

“It’s definitely an honor, and hopefully I’ll be able to play, but if not, just even being considered and asked to play was a big deal to me,” Kellogg said.

Kellogg may not be able to play because he’s a video analyst for the Milwaukee Bucks, who just won the NBA Finals over the Phoenix Suns.

Ohio 1804 begins play against No. 3 seed Zip Em Up, a squad made up of Xavier University alumni. The game will take place at Ohio State’s Covelli Center at 8 p.m. Saturday on ESPN3.

Ohio 1804 Roster