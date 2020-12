COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 is taking high school basketball coverage to the next level with NBC4’s 4 Court Press with 270 Hoops!

NBC4 is partnering with 270 Hoops to take viewers courtside, every Friday night for the best plays on the most elite teams in central Ohio. The weekly segment will be hosted by NBC4’s Jerod Smalley and analyst Zach Fleer, co-owner and founder of 270 Hoops.

Viewers can watch 4 Court Press with 270 Hoops starting Friday, Jan. 8 at 11:15 p.m.