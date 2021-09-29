COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It will be a July to remember next year at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course as IndyCar and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will entertain central Ohio race fans on back-to-back weekends.

On Independence Day weekend, July 1-3, IndyCar returns to one of the most challenging tracks on its schedule for the Honda Indy 200, held most years since 1970 at the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course in the rolling hills of Morrow County.

The trucks, NASCAR’s third-tier series, will then make their Mid-Ohio debut July 8-9, replacing the second-tier Xfinity Series cars, which had run at Mid-Ohio since 2013.

Portland International Raceway, a road course in Oregon, will take Mid-Ohio’s place for the Xfinity Series in 2022. The same company, Green Savoree Racing Promotions, owns both Portland and Mid-Ohio.

Mid-Ohio 2022 race weekend schedule:

May 13-15: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

June 24-26: Vintage Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio (Sportscar Vintage Racing Assoc./Trans Am)

July 1-3: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (NTT IndyCar Series)

July 8-9: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

July 22-24: AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (AMA’s annual motorcycling celebration)

“The 2022 schedule continues our commitment to bring our fans the best variety of motorsports that they have come to expect,” Mid-Ohio president Craig Rust said in a statement. “With the uncertainty we all have faced the past couple seasons, it’s great to be able to release our full schedule this early to our fans, so they can make their racing plans for next summer.”

The only change to Mid-Ohio’s schedule from 2021 is NASCAR swapping the Xfinity Series for the Truck Series and the race moving to July. All other series on the 2022 calendar retain their dates from this year, including the season-opening IMSA sports cars.

Support races for Mid-Ohio’s 2022 race weekends, which this year included Mazda MX-5 Cup and Stadium Super Trucks, have not yet been announced. Tickets and season passes will go on sale at MidOhio.com at a later date.

Truck Series, IndyCar weekends feature local teams

Racing at Mid-Ohio gives Sandusky-based Truck Series powerhouse ThorSport Racing, a four-truck team that consistently competes for wins and championships, a new chance to shine in front of a local crowd after Eldora Speedway in western Ohio was taken off the schedule this year.

Before Eldora, the trucks had run at the bygone Mansfield Motor Speedway from 2004 to ’08.

For a preview of how the trucks may look navigating Mid-Ohio’s famously tight turns and slick surface, below is gameplay from the latest NASCAR video game:

Mid-Ohio is one of three road courses on the Truck Series schedule next year, along with Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas) on March 26 and Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, California) on June 11.

Get those plans set!



Take a look at the 2022 schedule for the #CampingWorldTrucks! pic.twitter.com/MZvyEafuhX — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) September 29, 2021

IndyCar released its full 2022 schedule earlier this month. The Mid-Ohio date is the same as this year, falling on the July 4th weekend. The race will be on Sunday, July 3, with practices and qualifying on Friday and Saturday.

Pataskala-based team Meyer Shank Racing, which won the Indianapolis 500 in May, will have two full-time IndyCar cars next year. Helio Castroneves, who won the 500 for a record-tying fourth time, will pilot the No. 06 Honda after a part-time 2021, and 2016 series champion Simon Pagenaud will replace Jack Harvey in the No. 60.

MSR also fields a top-class IMSA team, the No. 60 Acura DPi.

New Albany native IndyCar driver and 2015 Mid-Ohio winner Graham Rahal is expected to return to his No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda in 2022.