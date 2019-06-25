Man with Down syndrome joins the Clippers, offers a proposal

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ethan Boerner was born with Down syndrome, but he’s never let his disability define him.

He’s a member of the Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities, and that organization partnered with the Columbus Clippers to give him the chance of a lifetime.

Boerner donned a Clippers jersey and hat Monday for a night as an honorary batboy against Toledo at Huntington Park.

Ethan Boerner in the Clippers dugout

With his ball glove in hand and a big smile, Boerner was greeted by high-fives from the players as he joined the Clippers in the dugout.

“I love being here,” he said. “The guys are great.”

At the start of the game, Ethan walked alongside Clippers Manager Tony Mansolino to give the batting lineup card to the umpires.

“I got a few autographs,” Ethan said. “They even gave me a signed bat, it was awesome.”

Ethan’s dad, Ed, stood alongside his son in the dugout as he ran out to gather the bats.

Ed and Ethan Boerner

“As a dad, oh, this is awesome for me because Ethan’s my little guy, always has been,” said Ed Boerner. “He’s just the number one guy in my life.”

Ethan wanted to share the love on this special night.

“I want to give a shout to my girlfriend,” he said. “Michelle, I love you. Will you marry me?”

No word yet on if she has accepted.