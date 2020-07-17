Lakewood High School slashes summer workouts to prevent spread of COVID-19

File photo (2019) The Briggs Bruins walk through its game plan Thursday night for Football Friday Night at Olentangy Berlin Bears.

HEBRON, Ohio (WCMH)–Late Thursday evening the Lakewood High School Athletic Director distributed a letter calling for a “10-day no contact period for athletic teams.”

This decision was in direct response to Governor Mike DeWine’s Thursday afternoon coronavirus briefing.

“Licking county was placed in a Red Alert Level 3,” wrote Harris in the letter. “At this time, as it relates to school athletics for Grades 7-12, the priority remains to have a fall sports season. As such, our greatest focus is on getting to August 1.”

That date is the official start to fall sports season in Ohio.

Lancers Faithful – Please review this important communication as it relates to the next 10 days of summer conditioning and skills work for Lakewood Athletics. pic.twitter.com/EtHo2pm1pH — Lakewood Athletic Director (@LWHSLancers) July 17, 2020

Should the county remain at Red Alert Level 3, teams will go to Phase 1. That is no groups greater than 10, indoors or outdoors, and masks will be required except during conditioning and work.

If the risk level returns to Orange (level 2) teams will return to the phase they were in on Thursday, July 16.