Lakewood High School slashes summer workouts to prevent spread of COVID-19

HEBRON, Ohio (WCMH)–Late Thursday evening the Lakewood High School Athletic Director distributed a letter calling for a “10-day no contact period for athletic teams.”

This decision was in direct response to Governor Mike DeWine’s Thursday afternoon coronavirus briefing.

“Licking county was placed in a Red Alert Level 3,” wrote Harris in the letter. “At this time, as it relates to school athletics for Grades 7-12, the priority remains to have a fall sports season. As such, our greatest focus is on getting to August 1.”

That date is the official start to fall sports season in Ohio.

Should the county remain at Red Alert Level 3, teams will go to Phase 1. That is no groups greater than 10, indoors or outdoors, and masks will be required except during conditioning and work.

If the risk level returns to Orange (level 2) teams will return to the phase they were in on Thursday, July 16.

