Columbus City Schools suspends winter sports through Jan. 2

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sports at Columbus’ high schools have been postponed again.
Columbus City Schools announced on Thursday afternoon that winter sports will remain suspended until Jan. 2, which is in line with Franklin County’s stay at home advisory and a statewide 10 p.m. curfew.
A statement from the district reads:
Columbus City Schools has extended the suspension of the winter sports season until January 2, 2021. This suspension of all in-person athletic and extracurricular activities is in accordance with the announcement today from Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health updating the current Stay at Home Advisory.