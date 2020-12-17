Columbus City Schools suspends winter sports through Jan. 2

WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE, Ohio (WCMH)-- The Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has seen an increase of COVID-19 cases among student-athletes in both the Miami Trace Local and Washington Court House City School Districts during the past 7 days. According to a news release from the FCPH, a total of 26 positive cases among students have been reported since December 9, 2020. As a result, nine school sports teams are fully quarantined and one is partially quarantined. They represent approximately 100 student-athletes between the two districts.

Case investigations and contact tracing have revealed that most of the current school cases are occurring among students who participate in sports.