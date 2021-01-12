Columbus City Schools superintendent says winter sports, extracurriculars can resume Jan. 24

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The superintendent of the Columbus City Schools said winter sports can resume competition one day after the city’s stay-at-home order expires.

During a special meeting Tuesday night, Superintendent and CEO Dr. Talisa Dixon recommended that competition for winter sports begin Jan. 24, with practices starting up again on Jan. 15, this Friday.

In addition to sports, this move includes extracurricular activities like theater and music, which can also resume practices this Friday.

The district’s winter sports programs have been on hold since mid-December.

Tuesday’s meeting included presentations about all the protocols that will need to be in place if these activities are going to take place.

This includes everything from what takes place in weight rooms to before and after-practice for all student.

Not all school board members are on the same page about the return, with some thinking the district should be following the stay-at-home advisory and not return to practice yet, questioning why in-person sports are resuming before academics, which is in remote learning until Feb. 1.

“We don’t want to compromise safety, but if we take that risk, what does that risk look like,” Dixon said. “Making sure adults, making sure that our kids are socially distanced. The adults have to make sure our students wear their masks.”

Daizhon Cox, a junior power forward with South High School’s boys basketball team, was happy to hear the news.

“I feel like all the safety protocols they put into place, it’ll work,” he said. “We see everybody else doing it, we can do it.”

During the fall sports season, the district reported 19 COVID-19 positive cases and 60 people quarantined, including staff and students. Columbus City School’s Director of Activities Vincent Clarno said the number of total participants for the fall season was 1,528 people.

The winter sports pause was done to coincide with Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Health’s stay-at-home order, which is currently set to expire on Jan. 23.

Should the stay-at-home order be extended, the district will review Dixon’s proposal.

Resuming play on Jan. 24 will only leave the teams two weeks before seeding for district tournaments starts.