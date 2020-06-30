Clippers offer local high school teams one last chance at the plate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Just like the high school baseball and softball teams in Ohio, minor league baseball hasn’t been able to start its season. That means, the Columbus Clippers have a pristine field just sitting idle – waiting to be used.

So, the club thought: why not give central Ohio baseball and softball seniors one final memory, since they missed out on so many this year?

“We’ve been watching her since she was five years old,” said Aaron Harold about his daughter Megan.

“It makes me want to cry now!” exclaimed his wife and Megan’s mother, Dana, thinking of Megan walking to the plate one last time as an Upper Arlington softball player.

Megan was supposed to finish her softball career with a big-time senior season. Instead, there wasn’t even really an ending. She showed up for practice one day, and the next it was just over.

“I told the girls I feel so cheated for them,” said Terry Streng, UA’s softball coach. “But I also feel cheated for myself not getting to be with them these last three months, because the girls are just so great. They work so hard.”

The Clippers and Scott’s Lawn wanted to make sure that those seniors who missed out on final seasons got recognized for those years of hard work.

They talked with OHSAA, got permission, and put together the “One More Swing for the Fences” event – a chance for players to step out on the field at Huntington Park and swing away.

“It’s bittersweet, because we had to miss the whole season, but this makes it that much more special,” Aaron said.

“I remember coming here when I was like 7 and sitting in the stands, so it’s really special to be on the field and hit,” Megan said.

She has decided not to play softball in college, so this was truly one of the last times she will pick up a bat.

“It’s nice to come out here one more time and put these jerseys back on and be with my teammates again,” Megan said.

“Being on this field with my teammates and taking the last pitches from my coach is really something special. It’s something I never got this season, with the season being over,” said UA baseball senior Matthew Green. “I’ll remember this day for a really long time.”

Green is headed to play college baseball at Marietta College, so he has some swings left. As does UA softball senior Demi Sauter, who is headed to Ohio Northern. Still, she said this day was amazing simply to be able to be on the field one last time with her high school teammates.

“I’ve been playing with these girls since I was like 10, 12, so it’s nice to finally have an ending,” she explained. “My dad started, like, the program, so I’ve been wearing this jersey since it started and I’m not really ready to take it off, but I mean, next chapter, I guess.”

The event will run until every interested team has had a chance to participate, and sign ups are still available. Head to: www.clippersbaseball.com and fill out the form to register.