Chuck Wooten, beloved coach at Linden-McKinley and Hartley, dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A longtime Central Ohio high school football assistant coach is being remembered for his impact on hundreds of student-athletes.

Chuck Wooten died overnight Monday after a lengthy illness. His age was not immediately available.

Wooten spent more than 40 years leading young men on the court or field, helping coach football, baseball and basketball at his alma mater Linden-McKinley and then serving as assistant football coach at Hartley for nearly 25 years.

He retired from coaching in 2016. But he returned to the sideline after missing the game and the kids, coaching the Hawks the past two years.

“It’s really hard to put into words,” Hartley coach Brad Burchfield said. “He made such a tremendous impact on everybody. I mean, he was the voice of integrity, and the voice of authority and a mentor to not only the kids, but the coaches.”

On Friday, Hartley will play its first playoff game, against Western Brown High School. Now, the Hawks will play in honor and memory of Coach Wooten.

