Local school districts pausing winter sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced earlier this week that it would allow school districts to begin winter sports.

But many local school districts have decided to pause their winter sports seasons due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the stay-home advisory issued by Columbus and Franklin County Public Health on Wednesday.

The advisory begins at 6 p.m. on November 20 and will last 28 days, according to Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. That means the earliest sports can start in Franklin County is Dec. 18 if the order remains in effect for 28 days.

School Districts pausing winter sports:

Columbus City Schools

Hilliard

Southwestern City

Bexley

Groveport

Central Catholic League

Girls basketball games can begin across the state Friday, Nov. 20 with boys basketball opening play next week while wrestling will begin soon after that.

Meanwhile, the remaining six state championship football games will not be played at Fortress Obetz because of a recommendation from the Franklin County Board of Health. Those games will now be played in Massillon at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.