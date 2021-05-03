Local players taken in the NFL Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Several Central Ohio players were selected in this year’s NFL Draft, which took place in Cleveland last week.

Two of those players hail from Gahanna — Cameron Cheeseman and Jonathon Cooper. Cheeseman, a long snapper, was drafted by the Washington Football Team in the sixth round while Cooper was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round.

Cooper was a captain on the 2020 Ohio State Buckeyes while Cheeseman opted out of the season. Prior to 2020, Cheeseman played in 39 games for the Wolverines from 2017 to 2019.

Washington originally did not have a sixth round pick, but it traded to get Cheeseman by sending a future fifth round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for two draft picks this year, a sixth round and a seventh round selection.

Walnut Ridge product and Cincinnati Bearcats’ safety Darrick Forrest was also picked by Washington in the fifth round. This is the second year in a row the Scots have had a former player taken in the NFL Draft after Ohio State’s Malik Harrison was picked in the third round by the Ravens in 2020.

Three other players signed with a team as undrafted free agents: 2016 Westerville South graduate Gunnar Vogel (OL, Chicago), 2017 Franklin Heights graduate Brenden Knox (RB, Dallas), and 2017 Olentangy Liberty graduate Brendon White (DB, NY Jets).