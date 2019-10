COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University Marching Band is promising an out of this world performance during halftime of the game against Michigan State.

The band has hinted on Twitter that the halftime show, titled ‘One Giant Leap’ will honor the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first moonwalk.

Good morning, Buckeye fans! Catch our "One Giant Leap" halftime show under the lights tonight at Ohio Stadium! #GoBucks๐ŸŒ•๐Ÿš€๐Ÿ‘จโ€๐Ÿš€๐Ÿ‘ฉโ€๐Ÿš€ pic.twitter.com/q0eMtjYpiN — The Ohio State University Marching Band (@TBDBITL) October 5, 2019

Today’s show also features more than 70 piccolo players while the band plays Stars and Stripes Forever.

You can watch the band rehearse the show right here at 5:10 p.m. as we stream Skull Session.