Live Blog: No. 9 Ohio State faces No. 3 Illinois in Big Ten Tournament Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — Follow along here for live updates of Ohio State’s Big Ten Championship game versus No. 3 Illinois.

The Buckeyes beat Minnesota, Purdue and No. 4 Michigan to reach the conference title game.

The Buckeyes saw a 12-point lead disappear in the final four minutes against Michigan, but the Wolverines were unable to score as the clock expired allowing OSU to advance to Sunday’s title game.

Ohio State has struggled late in all three of its tournament games, but have found a way to win all three to gain momentum entering the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes’ win over Michigan should give OSU a No. 2 seed in the Big Dance, which would be their best seeding since 2012. Ohio State made it all the way to the Final 4 during that 2012 NCAA Tournament. If they beat Illinois, the Buckeyes have a strong case for being a No. 1 seed, something they haven’t done since 2011.